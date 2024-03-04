12,400 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,794 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,568,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LPX opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.