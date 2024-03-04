1,107 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $231.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $231.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

