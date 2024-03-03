Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.73-$2.77 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %
ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
