Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.73-$2.77 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %

ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.03.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

