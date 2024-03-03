Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.118-$2.122 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.730-2.770 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.03.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Down 9.4 %

ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.32. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,634,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 323,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 530,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,946,000 after purchasing an additional 204,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.