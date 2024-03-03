Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million.

Zscaler Trading Down 9.4 %

ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.32. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.03.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.