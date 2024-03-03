Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.03.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

