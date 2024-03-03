Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $12.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.21. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

