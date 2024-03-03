Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

