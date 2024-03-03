Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $9,308,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

