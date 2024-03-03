Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after acquiring an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 586,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

