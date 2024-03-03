Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.71 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $62,235.71 or 0.99848562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and approximately $157.10 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 155,986 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

