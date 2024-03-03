WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 141,137 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTAI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the second quarter worth $1,662,000.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

