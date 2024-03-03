Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

See Also

