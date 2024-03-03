Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

