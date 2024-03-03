Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 59.0% in February

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western New England Bancorp

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.