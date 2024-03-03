Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $941.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $6,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

