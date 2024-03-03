Wedbush Boosts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $40.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

VRDN opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 342,749 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,361,000 after buying an additional 552,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 516,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.