WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 2,399,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

