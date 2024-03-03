Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.1 %

HUBB opened at $384.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $385.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

