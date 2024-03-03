Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 140 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $432.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.30 and its 200-day moving average is $382.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

