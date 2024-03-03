Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 939,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,480,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.49. 7,565,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

