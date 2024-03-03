Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 268.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,587 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

