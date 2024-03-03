Wahed Invest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.