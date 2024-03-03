Wahed Invest LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

