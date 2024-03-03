Wahed Invest LLC Buys 91 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after buying an additional 485,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

NYSE:BURL opened at $205.76 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $225.94. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

