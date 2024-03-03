Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VWAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

