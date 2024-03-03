VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VZIO opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

