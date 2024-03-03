Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 0.8%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.40 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.89). Approximately 8,155,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 3,958,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60 ($1.91).

Vivo Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.40.

About Vivo Energy

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

