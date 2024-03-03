Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $116.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

