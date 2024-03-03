VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

