VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.96.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.