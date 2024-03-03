Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Victoryshares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $30.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
