VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UBND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,384. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

