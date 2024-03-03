Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $373.51

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 373.51 ($4.74) and traded as low as GBX 242 ($3.07). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.25), with a volume of 61,500 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.16) to GBX 600 ($7.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
