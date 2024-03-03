Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBOT shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 31.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,843,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 912,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 38.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $420,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

