Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIASP opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

