Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

