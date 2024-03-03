Vertcoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.45 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $24,358.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,165.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.36 or 0.00750185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00145911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00053126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00233555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00176973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,856,035 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

