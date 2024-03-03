Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.62 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.200 EPS.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Verra Mobility by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.