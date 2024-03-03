Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VBTX

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.