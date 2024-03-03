Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.10

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $13.61. Verastem shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 279,808 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Verastem by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

