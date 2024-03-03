Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 31st total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after buying an additional 209,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,302,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 44,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VCLT opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

