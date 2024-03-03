Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 23,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

