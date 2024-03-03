Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares.

Utilitywise Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Utilitywise Company Profile

Utilitywise plc provides energy procurement and energy management services to businesses in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and other European markets. It provides fixed and flexible energy and water procurement solutions; export contracts; energy commodity trading; public sector portfolio solutions; data collection and MOP tendering services; and risk management solutions.

