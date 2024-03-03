USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $99.89 million and approximately $297,910.69 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,330.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00759393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00180603 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00048673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88907206 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $302,494.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.