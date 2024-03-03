Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Uniti Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Uniti Group Stock Up 9.4 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 919.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,731 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $18,073,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

