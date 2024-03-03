United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 840.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,854 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $9,344,545. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.