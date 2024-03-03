United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,935,457 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $65,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 930.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of X stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

