United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.52. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.