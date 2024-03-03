United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,068 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 748,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 666.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 249,920 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $11,273,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 3.30.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

