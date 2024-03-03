United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,536,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $392,935. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

